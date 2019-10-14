Shontina Moore Brown pleads guilty to the 2013 slaying of Ricky Saxton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On September 10, Shontina Moore Brown pleads guilty to the killing and robbing of Ricky Saxton back in November of 2013.

According to the media release, Moore Brown admitted in open court that she, along with her co-conspirator, Johnny Mack Brown, lured Mr. Saxton on a rural Yazoo County road under the pretext that they wanted to sell him a car. Once Saxton arrived, following the call made by Moore Brown, Johnny Brown, her then-boyfriend, brandished a gun on Mr. Saxton in an effort to rob him and Mr. Saxton began to run and begged him not to shoot him. Moore Brown and her now-husband, Johnny Mack Brown, agreed that they conspired to this robbery because they needed rent money.

Her case was transferred to Holmes County after a change of venue was granted from Yazoo County because of the enormous exposure this case had received in Yazoo County.

She was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 22 years to serve on second-degree murder, 20 years with 15 years to serve on armed robbery, and five years for conspiracy.

At the plea hearing, District Attorney Malone-Oliver gave some facts that were included in Mrs. Moore Brown’s confession regarding what happened. Additionally, prior to the sentencing, Saxton’s daughter, Stacey Milner, read an impact statement to the Court stating, “You didn’t just rob him of his life and the money in his pocket, you robbed us of more time, more memories, and more laughter with the most incredible man in our lives…I began to ask God to help me see you through His eyes…I’m willing to help you navigate God’s plans. I’m willing to help you understand it, and I believe with God’s help I can love you and encourage you along the way.”