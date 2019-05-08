Shooting at Jefferson State Community College, students on lock-down

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) -- UPDATE: The scene is now clear. Students are still under lockdown.

Randy Catts of Jefferson State campus police stated that an irate man appeared on campus. When approached by a campus officer, the individual brandished a machete. The campus officer fired at the suspect. The suspect has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no information on their condition at this time.

Check back for updates

---

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been called to assist. The situation is confirmed to be under control.

---

UPDATE: Birmingham Police confirm that there is a shooting on Jefferson State Community College.

Jefferson State Community College students have been instructed to seek shelter after "danger" has been identified on campus. It is stated that the threat is near the Lurleen Wallace Building.