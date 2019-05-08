Local News

Shooting at Jefferson State Community College, students on lock-down

Posted: May 08, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) --  UPDATE: The scene is now clear. Students are still under lockdown.

Randy Catts of Jefferson State campus police stated that an irate man appeared on campus. When approached by a campus officer, the individual brandished a machete. The campus officer fired at the suspect. The suspect has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

There is no information on their condition at this time. 

Check back for updates

---

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been called to assist. The situation is confirmed to be under control.

---

UPDATE: Birmingham Police confirm that there is a shooting on Jefferson State Community College.

Jefferson State Community College students have been instructed to seek shelter after "danger" has been identified on campus. It is stated that the threat is near the Lurleen Wallace Building. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center