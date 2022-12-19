HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the parking lot of a Kroger store on Sunday, December 18.

Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted about the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. He said it happened in the parking lot of the Kroger store off Interstate 55. Two people were injured and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Jones said the suspect left the scene on foot, but he may have left in a dark SUV.

The investigation is ongoing, and Jones said more information will be released at a later time.