COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after at least five people were injured during a shooting at an outdoor house party.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the shooting happened at a home on Dentville Road just after midnight on Sunday, May 28.

According to Swilley, several hundred people were attending the event. He said the sheriff’s office received calls about people dancing in the streets and that the party was out of control.

Deputies responded to the area to clear the streets. Once deputies arrived, Swilley said several fights broke out at the event and several gunshots were fired.

Five people were injured during the incident. Three people were taken to Copiah County Medical Center, and two people were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The sheriff said there are no suspects in custody.

The Hazlehurst Police Department also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.