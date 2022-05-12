CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vendors from across the South traveled to Canton on Thursday, May 12 for the annual Canton Flea Market.

Thousands of shoppers packed the plaza. Guests shopped for arts and crafts, jewelry, decorations, and food.

“Canton is just a great place to visit. We have a lot of hospitality. It’s a small hometown that we are very proud of. We have lots of unique boutiques, shops and restaurants that we’re just very proud of and we love having visitors,” said Canton Flea Market Director May McCarty.

The market will be held until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Law enforcement officers said the best place to find free parking is at the courthouse.