CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market returned to the metro area on Thursday, October 12.

The market has been a decades-long tradition for some and the start of new beginnings for others.

“We’ve been doing this for about 38 years. And this is my first time to be out here, and I’m really excited about it. And I hope to see you all. Come on out. First time at the flea market. I’ve been doing pottery since ’86,” said one vendor.

The market has a variety of unique items that make the perfect gift for you or someone you love. Business owners said they enjoy showing off their talents and giving people something one of a kind.

The next Canton Flea Market will be held in May 2024.