Shots fired at 18-wheeler driver in apparent road rage incident, says MHP

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to an apparent road rage incident in Yazoo County. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday on I-55 N. near the 133 mile marker.

Troopers said an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound when a blue Chevrolet Tahoe pulled along the drivers side of the 18-wheeler and fired several shots into the cab. The Tahoe continued northbound, leaving the scene of the shooting.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and pulled over to the shoulder of I-55 and called 911. The 18 wheeler driver was headed to Ohio and drove for Stoney Run Enterprises Inc.

MBI is currently investigating the shooting. 

