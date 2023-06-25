PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after shots were fired during a carnival at the Outlets of Mississippi.

According to police, there were several fights at the carnival on Saturday, June 24. During the fights, someone fired a gun into the air.

Police said no one was injured, and the incident was not a shootout. Police cleared the area with the assistance of Rankin County deputies.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham spoke to officials with the Outlets and asked the carnival hours be shortened significantly or canceled. He said Pearl police will be in the area for the duration of the carnival.