HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Shots were fired into a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle in Holmes County on Thursday, November 24.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. when the trooper was on patrol near Newport Road.

According to DPS officials, shots were fired into the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper wasn’t injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the local District Attorney’s Office.

No other information about the shooting was released.