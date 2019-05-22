Shots fired into vehicle occupied by a male and female, suspect in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lampton Avenue.
Shots were fired into a vehicle occupied by a male and female.
No injuries were reported.
55-year-old Kenneth Johnson is the suspect for this incident.
He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and with aggravated assault.
