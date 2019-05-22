Local News

Shots fired into vehicle occupied by a male and female, suspect in custody

Posted: May 22, 2019 01:49 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lampton Avenue.

Shots were fired into a vehicle occupied by a male and female.

No injuries were reported.

55-year-old Kenneth Johnson is the suspect for this incident.

He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and with aggravated assault.

 

 

 

 

