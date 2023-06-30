VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A children’s baseball game at a Vicksburg park turned into a nightmare for parents and children on Wednesday, June 28.

A children’s little league game at Fuzzy Johnson Park was interrupted by gunfire nearby. Video showed the children and their parents running from the baseball field.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said the shooting occurred between two brothers at a nearby basketball court. He said procedures have been put in place to keep this from happening again.

Dee Shelby, a board member over the Fuzzy Johnson Baseball League, was frustrated by what happened on Wednesday.

“That what happened yesterday was uncalled for, because we as Black people, we are doing something for the black kids in Vicksburg. We got a basketball court, that’s fine. But when the basketball court interferes with the children playing and someone come up shooting, the only thing we can try to do is get the children down. All of them scared. We don’t know if we going to have all the kids come back for something that’s going on in Vicksburg that needs to be stopped. All this violence the guns, it got to be stopped,” Shelby said.

Flaggs said cameras have been put in place near the basketball courts. He also said the city will have an officer on duty in the area for the duration of the little league season.

Police arrested two people in connection to the shooting. Their identities have not been released.