JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show will be held March 19-20 in Jackson.

The show will be held at Wasabi Temple located at 4123 Interstate 55. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. for VIP entry. The show will start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. both days.

Children 12 and under, first responders and military members will be able to get in for free after 1:00 p.m. On Sunday only, kids 12 and under will get in for free all day.

Tickets can be purchased on the Show Me Snakes website.