Shutdown may delay tax returns
IRS deems returns 'non excepted'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) - A prolonged government shutdown could impact your tax returns.
The IRS has deemed tax refunds as a 'non excepted' activity during the shutdown. That means the agency works with about 12 percent of its staff and without funding, taxpayers who file early in the season could see their returns as early as February.
But if the shutdown is not resolved soon, those returns are likely to be delayed.
