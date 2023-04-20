VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A pair of siblings were indicted on murder charges in connection to a fatal 2022 stabbing.

Vicksburg police responded to a disturbance on Kings Drive of Waltersville Estates on March 10, 2022. They found two people with knife cuts, and they learned that a third person had already left for medical treatment for a more serious injury.

Lois Gaskin, 45, was pronounced dead at Merit Health after being stabbed once.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Taree Johnson, 31, and Jessica Miller, 28, were recently indicted for the murder of Gaskin and aggravated assault.