JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced a sidewalk improvement project that will benefit pedestrians and bicyclists near Jackson State University (JSU).

The announcement was made by JSU interim president Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony and Central Transportation District Commissioner Willie Simmons.

They said the improvements are meant to benefit pedestrian and bicycle traffic along Lynch Street between Dalton Street and University Boulevard for about a half mile. Energy efficient lighting will also be installed.

“It’s going to move the traffic, but it’s also going to create the ability for the students in the community to be able to walk and be safe. In addition to that, we’re going to have lights all the way from the beginning of the project down to the end of the project. That’s going to really give us the ability to provide safety,” said Simmons.

The announcement comes after the Mississippi Department of Transportation approved more than $695,000 in federal transportation alternative program funds for JSU.

Officials with Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) applauded the announcement of the project, but they urged developers to consider the accessibility of people with disabilities as well when implementing the project.

“Access and safety for all people, including those who may use a wheelchair, have a visual impairment, or other disabilities, is of the utmost importance when improving our communities,” said DRMS officials.

Final project details will be defined and approved during development.