JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson.

According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place.

Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said the project will construct the sidewalks and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said there was no actual route for someone to cross Ridgewood Court whether they were walking or in a wheelchair.

The project is currently underway from Ridgewood Road at the Murphy Express gas station to Ollie’s discount store. The work will shift to the area from Murphy’s Express to the Chick-Fil-A in the future.