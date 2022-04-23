JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is bringing awareness to creating a healthy planet.

The Mississippi Chapter of the Sierra Club hosted a special Earth Day event at the Jackson Eco Shed. The event featured local environmental organizations that provided educational opportunities to attendees. Participants learned more about urban farming and how one can better care for the environment.

By promoting a sustainable lifestyle, environmentalists said people can lighten their carbon footprint and take care of the Earth.

“Every action is important and everything. Every decision that we make can either be to benefit or to the detriment of planet Earth. It’s important that we make sure every action we take, whether a car we drive or the fruits we eat, every single action has an impact on the environment,” said one participant.

Sierra Club members said we must all do our part to create a future where all can benefit from a healthy planet.