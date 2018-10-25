Sigma Gamma Rho alumnae donate wigs for cancer patients Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - It was like Christmas in October for the patient resource center at UMMC’s Cancer Institute.

With bags and boxes in hand, the Tau Sigma alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho dropped off wigs and scarves for women battling breast cancer.

"It just really warms our hearts for us to do this, this year. We actually have a sorority sister who died of breast cancer, and we also wanted to celebrate her as well,” said sorority member, Mechell Pittman.

The ladies were able to donate more than 100 wigs and scarfs to the UMMC Cancer Institute. Janice Johnson with the Center says they were astonished by the generous donation.

"I'm very, very pleased with the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho bringing in, and choosing us to bring their wigs donations to us. So that makes a difference and it'll make a big difference for our patients."

Johnson says the resource center has only been holding their wig collection drive since last year... but every donation made to the center is one step closer to putting a smile on a patient's face.

"We go to the back and we try on different head-covers, wigs, caps, scarves, and the spirits are lifted. Sometimes they'll tell you that, that the spirits is lifted just from being able to come in and feel a little bit more like themselves."

Next year, the ladies of sigma gamma rho say they hope to collect more than 200 wigs for donation.

