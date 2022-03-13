RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) held a signature drive on Saturday, March 12 in hopes of bringing medical marijuana to Ridgeland.

The City of Ridgeland is one of the cities that’s chosen to opt out of the processing, sale, cultivation and distribution of medical marijuana.

Now, advocates are working to get 1,500 signatures in order to get medical marijuana back on the ballot.

“We’re glad that people are excited. It’s unfortunate, and we hate that it’s come down to something like this again, even though the vote was so popular for medical cannabis in 2020. We’re here for the will of the people in assisting and making sure that patients have adequate access to their medicine. We’re very confident that it its’ back on the ballot, people are going to vote for it,” said MSCTA’s Melvin Robinson.

MSCTA received several dozen signatures. Advocates will be out in various locations around the city on Sunday, March 13, too.