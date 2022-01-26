VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Catholic Schools (VCS) will host its 39th Annual $10,000 Drawdown on the River on Sunday, February 20.

The event includes a silent auction and a chance to win $10,000. Items available in the silent auction include trips, artwork, jewelry, electronics, tools, gift baskets and more. Guests can expect catered food, drinks and fellowship.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Levee Street Warehouse at 1609 Levee Street. Attendance is not required to win the $10,000 or to participate in the silent auction. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase tickets. Click here to purchase tickets.