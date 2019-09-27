Silver Alert: 22-year-old Isaiah Tyler is missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Isaiah Tyler of Leland, Washington, MS.

Isaiah, 22, is described as a black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and yellow McDonald’s uniform shirt and black pants.

He was seen Wednesday, September 25, at about 9:00 am walking westbound in the 1000 block of Highway 82 in Washington County.

Family members say Isaiah Tyler suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Isaiah Tyler contact Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.