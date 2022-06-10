UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Decoreius Lamonte Lee has been canceled. He has been found and is safe.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old McComb man.

Decoreius Lamonte Lee is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Lee was last seen Wednesday, June 8 around 10:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Joel Lang Road in Pike County. He was wearing a camouflage tank top, blue gym shorts, and white Nike shoes.

Family members said Lee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lee, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023.