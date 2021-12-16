Silver Alert canceled for Andy Kanengiser of Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser has been canceled. He has been found safe in Georgia, according to officer Greg Flynn.

Pearl police said a Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser.

According to Kanengiser’s family, he suffers from dementia. He was last seen around 7:20 a.m. on December 16 in the area of Highway 80 East in Rankin County.

Investigators said he was driving his 2016 Grey Dodge Avenger with a Rankin County license plate RAI-0756. The van was seen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday just before 10:45 a.m.

Courtesy: Pearl Police

Courtesy: Pearl Police

If you see Mr. Kanengiser or the vehicle, you are urged to call Pearl Police at 601-939-7000.