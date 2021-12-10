Silver Alert canceled for Antowanna Jones of Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Antowanna Jones has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Antowanna Jones of Edwards.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 189 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 7:30 pm in the 4000 block of Chichester Road in Hinds County, wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Antowanna Jones, 28, Courtesy: MBI

Antowanna Jones is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 Limited bearing MS tag HNY0652 traveling near Highway 27.

Family members say Antowanna Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antowanna Jones, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.