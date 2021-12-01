Silver Alert canceled for Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg

UPDATE:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Lawrence McGowan has been canceled. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, he has been located and is safe.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg.

He is described as six feet two inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at about 2:20 pm in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County, wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Lawrence McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Lawrence McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence McGowan, contact Warren Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.