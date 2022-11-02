UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Heather Marie Blackwell has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Blackwell was last seen wearing brown pants Tuesday, November 1 around 12:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Dolly Lane. She as driving north in a 2013 white Ford F-150 bearing Mississippi tag SP11039.

Heather Marie Blackwell (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Family members said Blackwell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.