Silver Alert canceled for Matt Wages of Lawrence County

UPDATE:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Matt Wages has been canceled. According to MBI, he has been located and is safe.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Matt Wages, of Silver Creek.

He was last seen on Tuesday, December 14 just before 12:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 43A in Lawrence County. According to MBI, Wages was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants, and green Crocs. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Wages is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 180-200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Family members said Wages suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-2961.