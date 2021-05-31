Silver Alert canceled for missing Flowood woman

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Barbara Baker of Flowood has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Barbara Baker of Flowood in Rankin County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 235 pounds with gray hair.

She was last seen walking west Monday, May 31, 2021, at about 3:30 am in the 300 block of Town Center Way in Rankin County.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt, a gray sweater, and a black purse.

Family members say Barbara Baker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Baker, contact Flowood Police Department at 601-932-5400.