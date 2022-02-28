UPDATE:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Michael Miller has been canceled. MBI has not released any additional information.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Michael Miller of Jayess.

He’s described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Miller was last seen Saturday, February 26, at about 5:00 pm in the 1000 block of Holmesville Road in Lawrence County.

Miller is believed to be in a 2017 white Buick Encore bearing MS tag DBV2363 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Miller, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 587-2961.