Silver Alert canceled for Pamela Perez of Tylertown

UPDATE:

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Pamela Jean Perez has been canceled. According to authorities, she has been located and is safe.

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean Perez, of Tylertown.

According to MBI, Perez was last seen Tuesday, November 30, 2021, just before 10:00 a.m. near Obed Magee Road in Walthall County. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a tan baseball hat.

She may be in a maroon 2013 Honda CRV bearing the Mississippi tag WHA7668 and traveling south.

Perez is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Family members said Perez suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.