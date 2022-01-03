Missing man found dead near home in Terry

UPDATE:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the Silver Alert for Richard Martinez Jr. has been canceled.

According to Captain Crystal Houston with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez’s body was located on his property in a wooded area.

The Hinds County coroner will perform an autopsy to determine how he died.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Richard Martinez Jr., 32, of Terry.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Martinez, was last seen Saturday, January 1, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Tank Road in Hinds County. He was walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Family members said Martinez suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.