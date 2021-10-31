Silver Alert canceled for missing Tchula man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Alphonso Clark has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso Clark of Tchula, MS, in Holmes County.

Clark is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen today, October 31, 2021, around 4:00 am in the 2200 block of Belmont Road in Holmes County.

Clark is believed to be in a 2012 silver Mazda M6 bearing Mississippi tag HLA7146 traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alphonso Clark, contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-0099.