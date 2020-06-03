Silver alert issued for missing Humphreys County man

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” Clancy Young of Belzoni.

Young was last seen Tuesday, June 2, at about 6:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of 1st Street in Humphreys County wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Young is believed to be in a 2007 blue Ford SXT bearing the state tag of DBS3653. He could possibly be in the Biloxi area.

Family members say Young suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone that has information about Young should contact Humphreys County Sheriffs Department at 662-247-2551.

