CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old Canton man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Justin Dallas was last seen on Sunday, December 31 around 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Dobson Avenue. He was walking in an unknown direction.

According to the MBI, Dallas was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Justin Dallas (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Dallas suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345 or 911.