JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Jackson State University (JSU) student.

Kamilah N. Fipps, a senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is five feet five inches tall, weights 130, with back hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Fipps was last seen on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of J.R. Lynch Street. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fipps, contact Jackson State University Campus Police Office at 601-979-2580 or Investigator Terrence Ware, JSU Department of Public Safety, at 601-985-7740.