CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Tori Chipley, of Carthage.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with sandy-red hair and green eyes.

According to MBI, Chipley was last seen Sunday, June 25 around 7:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Coosa Road in Leake County. She is believed to be in a 1990s, unknown color with a blue stripe, Ford F-150.

Family members said Chipley suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361 or 911.