JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson.

MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County on Tuesday, October 25. She may be in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Mississippi tag HPA 6727.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Levy’s location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-355-8477.