JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Brandon Elton Bernard, of Jackson.

He is described as six foot tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Bernard was last seen Sunday, September 3 around 6:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Boling Street. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Bernard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.