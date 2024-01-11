MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old Magee man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Michael A. Dudzienski was last seen on Wednesday, January 10 just before 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Simpson County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Officials said Dudzienski was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

According to family members, Dudzienski suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366 or 911.