JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old Jackson woman.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), Precious Howard, of Jackson, was last seen on Friday, November 10 around 8:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walker Avenue in Hinds County.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and black leggings. Howard has a tattoo on her right leg from her thigh to her calf and a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Howard is believed to be in a black 2007 Dodge Charger.

Family members said Howard suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information on here whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.