HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Monte Quavay Williams, of Pickens.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Williams was last seen in February 2023 walking in an unknown direction near the Pickens convenience store.

Monte Quavay Williams (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Holmes County Sherriff’s Department at 662-834-0099.