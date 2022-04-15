JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Glenn Perkins Jr., of Jackson.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Perkins was last seen on an unknown date in the 1200 block of Trinity St. in Hinds County. He was traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Perkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins, contact the Jackson Police Department at 60-960-1234.