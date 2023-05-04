VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Meghan Amber Holliday, of Vicksburg.

She is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Holliday was last seen on Sunday, April 30 around 9:00 a.m. in Picayune. She has a tattoo of an Indian Feather on her left foot.

Family members said Holliday suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.