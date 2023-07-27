MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Jason Joseph Alexander, of Ridgeland.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Alexander was last seen Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the 100 block of Promenade Boulevard in Rankin County. He is believed to be in a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra bearing the Mississippi tag MAL8126.

Family members said Alexander suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.