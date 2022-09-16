JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson.

MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and a purple scarf on her head.

She was last seen in the 200 block of Rebelwood Drive, walking east on McDowell Road around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Donerson’s location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.