RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 36-year Christopher Williamson, of Pearl.

He is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, Williamson was last seen Monday, December 5 around 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Beechwood Boulevard in Rankin County. He is believed to be in a 1999 black GMC Sierra bearing the Mississippi tag RA31172.

Family members said Williamson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.