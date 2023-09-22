HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Channing Cornelius Harris, of Jackson.

He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Harris was last seen Friday, September 22 around 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Beasley Road. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue denim pants.

Family members said Harris suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.