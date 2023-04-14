MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old Molly Miller Marascalco, of Madison.

She is described as five foot seven inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Marascalco was last seen Thursday, April 13 around 1:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Stonewater Cove in Madison County. She is believed to be in a 2018 aluminum Infiniti QX80, bearing the Mississippi tag MLMCMM.

Family members said Marascalco suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Marascalco, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345 or 911.