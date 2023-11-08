JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Alisha Roxanna Stanford, of Jackson.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Stanford was last seen wearing a white top with a green jacket on Saturday, October 28 in the 200 block of E. Davis Street in Jackson. She was driving in an unknown direction in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion bearing the Mississippi tag HNR8173.

Family members said Stanford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has, information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Capitol Police Department at 601-359-3125.