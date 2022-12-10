JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Carl Jolly, of Jackson.

He is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Jolly was last seen Tuesday, November 22 around 6:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

Family members said Jolly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.